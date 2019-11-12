A “special master,” with expertise in water policy, heard oral arguments last week from attorneys for the state governments of Florida and Georgia. The court hearing was the latest installation in the two states’ water war stretching back decades. Their fight for water access, and efforts at responsible water use, have direct relevance to Nebraska.
That Southeast water fight involves the Apalachicola-Chattahoochee-Flint river basin. The river system supplies much of the Atlanta metropolitan area, provides water for farmers in the state’s southwest region and, in Florida, empties into the Gulf of Mexico at Apalachicola Bay. Oyster harvesting in the bay was once robust, but the industry has collapsed due to an inadequate flow of freshwater from the north.
Several issues in the Florida-Georgia water fight will be quite familiar to Nebraskans, given our experience here:
» State agreements. Florida and Georgia haven’t been able to resolve their water fights through negotiations, so they turned to the courts. Nebraska has fought in court over water allocations, too — Kansas sued it in 2007 under the Republican River Compact of 1942. Nebraska wound up paying $5.5 million, well short of the $80 million Kansas originally sought. Ultimately, Nebraska, Kansas and Colorado agreed on a long-term, scientifically based river management plan. The arrangement commendably provides a process for handling Republican River disputes as they arise. In 2018, Colorado paid Nebraska $4 million to settle claims that it had exceeded its water allocation.
Nebraska also has an agreement with Colorado about the South Platte River and with Wyoming about the North Platte River. Nebraska officials need to closely monitor the South Platte River situation, given the major push in Colorado to build new reservoirs to divert water to serve Front Range urban residents.
» Irrigation for crop production. Agricultural needs are a key reason Georgia is fighting so fiercely to retain water access. The river system passes through an expanse of southwest Georgia that’s drought-prone, giving particular importance to irrigation. “You can’t get financed if you don’t have irrigation,” a fourth-generation Georgia farmer told the Atlanta Journal Constitution. In the face of Florida’s court challenge over water allocations, Georgia in 2012 placed a moratorium on new irrigation wells in two dozen counties in the southwest part of the state. Nebraska is well respected for responsible water management through its system of natural resources districts.
» Conservation technologies. As it battles with Florida over water allocations, Georgia has adopted a range of policies and technologies for greater water conservation. Atlanta carried out a program to replace inefficient toilets, and the city limits daytime outdoor water use. In rural areas, ag producers use apps, sensors and low-pressure technologies to promote irrigation efficiency — all methods well known in Nebraska.
In short, many commonalities link U.S. states in regard to river disputes and responsible water use. Nebraska stands out for the positive way it has worked with its neighbors to resolve the Republican River issue, providing a model for other states to follow.
