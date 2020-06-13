For many restaurants, museums, retail stores and recreation areas across Nebraska, this month has brought a welcome change. Signs announce a message that Nebraskans can cheer:
WE’RE OPEN.
If Nebraskans approach the virus threat responsibly, the reopening can give a needed lift to the state’s tourism sector, which in a normal year employs more than 40,000 people and has a statewide economic impact of $3.4 billion. An added plus: Tourism is important to Nebraska communities of all sizes.
Everyone must be wide awake to the ongoing virus threat, however: Businesses and other tourist sites must provide safe conditions. Patrons must wear masks, follow social distancing and do everything they can to avoid adding to virus exposure.
Each year, the Nebraska Tourism Commission incentivizes Nebraskans and out-of-state visitors to travel the state through the Nebraska Passport program. Visitors can travel up to 70 designated stops where they collect a free Passport stamp and vie for prizes. Last year, 48,551 booklets were ordered from 448 Nebraska communities and 37 states.
The Nebraska Tourism Commission enhances the appeal by packaging the Passport program in 10-stop itineraries focusing on particular interests, such as outdoor recreation, food, shopping, Nebraska history and unexpected finds.
Sites on this year’s Passport list include not only Omaha and Lincoln but also communities such as Kimball, Chadron, Ogallala, Imperial, Niobrara, Wayne, Genoa, Fairbury, Nebraska City and many more.
Since the pandemic has caused some businesses and museums to adjust their hours, the Tourism Commission’s online information provides the specifics on any changes for Passport sites.
Some veterans of the program, as well as others new to the experience, have already begun their Passport excursions and posted their travel stories online to spread the word to fellow Nebraskans.
“This place is a must-see!” Kimberly Thomas of Omaha wrote of Simpler Thymes Flower Farm in Norfolk. “The fourth-generation historical house, meticulously maintained land and plants, and charming owners make this a one of a kind place!”
The Passport program each year makes sure to include a wide variety of stops in Nebraska’s smaller communities. As in the big cities, small business owners in these villages and towns devote great dedication to their enterprises. Consider an example from this year’s Passport “Sip & Shop” itinerary: the Farmer’s Wife Boutique and Coffee Shop in Lindsay, in northeastern Nebraska. Breanna Sueper, the store’s owner and creator, posted this welcome online:
“This shop is for anyone who believes that their fears are not going to get in the way of their dreams. When you walk into my shop, you are literally walking into my dream.”
Whether it’s on a day trip or a longer journey, visitors — following sound health practices — can help business owners across Nebraska fulfill their dreams by checking out our state’s wide variety of tourism offerings.
