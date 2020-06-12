Sometimes it’s necessary to place a person in temporary involuntary custody on mental health grounds if she or he is determined to be a threat to themselves or others. Nebraska law gives 72 hours for a petition to be filed requesting a long-term psychiatric commitment. After that, a patient isn’t obligated to cooperate with treatment, and medical providers must decide whether to retain the patient for the time being or release them.
A situation in Dodge County on this issue justifies scrutiny by Nebraska state senators and behavioral health officials to see if any adjustments are needed in state law to ensure its proper implementation. Study is warranted, too, by the Nebraska State Bar Association about possible improvement in procedures.
The Dodge County man was placed in emergency protective custody, justifiably, after expressing suicidal thoughts. He remained there for six days, however, despite his recovery. True, there were unusual complications due to recusal by the Dodge County attorney and associated delays. The petition wasn’t filed within the 72-hour period. A doctor ultimately granted the man’s release. The bottom line is that a Nebraskan remained in a bewildering limbo for six days, lucidly arguing for his release without available recourse.
Perhaps it was a rare occurrence. But it’s definitely worth serious deliberation to make sure such a troubling situation doesn’t needlessly arise to burden other Nebraskans.
