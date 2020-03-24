The Nebraska National Guard, this year and last, continues to demonstrate its impressive competence and importance to our state and nation.
A year ago this month, Guard personnel on land and in the air provided extraordinary rescue aid to Nebraskans threatened by the catastrophic flooding. This year, the Guard’s Camp Ashland provided lodging and medical support for 57 Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China, during a 14-day quarantine.
The Guard as of this writing hasn’t been called up to provide help in the face of the coronavirus threat, but Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Guard’s adjutant general, says he expect a call-up soon from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The Nebraska National Guard has a long history of service, going back to the Guard’s formation in 1854, with one regiment north of the Platte River and one south of it.
The men and women of today’s Guard — with more than 3,000 soldiers and more than 1,000 air personnel supported by federal and state civilian employees — are a fully incorporated component of the Pentagon’s Total Force concept. These Nebraskans serve a global mission and distinguished themselves this century with dedicated service in Afghanistan and elsewhere.
When the call for service comes, at home or abroad, Nebraskans need have no doubt about the Guard’s dedication and ability to deliver.
