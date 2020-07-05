Fighting the coronavirus requires testing and medical treatment, but it also requires something else: information. Data, that is, about how the disease is affecting individual population subgroups.
Armed with that information, health officials can develop the most effective strategies to combat the virus and reduce the overall risk to the public.
Nebraska has been tardy in collecting such data, but last week the state announced its initial findings. The numbers make clear the need for greater public health outreach and testing in the state’s Hispanic communities. Hispanics account for 11.2% of Nebraska’s population but almost 60% of the state’s coronavirus cases and 26.5% of deaths attributed to the virus.
The higher incidence stems in large part from the fact that Hispanics make up a large percentage of the workforce in Nebraska packing plants hit hard by the virus. But the findings also highlight the general need for greater public health services for the state’s Hispanic residents and also for some other communities of color.
Consider Douglas County: Hispanics account for about 13% of the population but 50.8% of coronavirus cases. In addition, Asian residents in Douglas County make up about 4% of the population but 13.3% of the virus cases. Omaha is home to a significant Asian emigre population, including refugees such as the Karen from Southeast Asia.
In Omaha Public Schools, 36.8% of the K-12 population speaks English as a second language. Altogether, 108 different languages are spoken in the homes of more than 20,000 OPS students.
Nebraska has a particular need to increase its public health outreach to, and virus testing for, these communities. Such information is vital in helping people know whether to self-quarantine — and so reduce the community spread — and whether they should be seeking medical help.
Nebraska must addresses the health needs of all its population if the state is to prevail against the virus. Health officials must use this new data to step up the fight and get Nebraska on a path toward stability.
