Behavioral health problems can strike Nebraskans of any background. The urban professional with an alcohol problem, for example. The farmer suffering from depression. The high school student struggling with an untreated mental health complication. The young adult bedeviled by an obsessive-compulsive disorder.
In all, nearly one in five Nebraskans suffer from a mental illness.
Nebraska has a particular obligation to address the needs of its rural communities. Of the state’s 93 counties, 81 have major shortages of professionals in mental health and substance abuse treatment, and 33 counties have no behavioral health provider of any kind. Nebraska’s rural counties have 2.7 psychiatrists per 100,000 population, considerably short of the 11.3 for 100,000 urban residents.
Half of Nebraska’s mental health and substance abuse professionals are over age 50, which adds to the urgency of boosting the workforce numbers.
Nebraska in 2009 took a major step forward to address these challenges. Stakeholders came together to form the Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska, now involving 16 academic institutions across the state. The coordinated efforts are achieving progress, though challenges remain.
Since 2010, the state has increased its total number of behavioral health professionals by 16%, going from 2,279 to 2,643. The main increase has been in licensed mental health counselors, whose numbers increased from 589 in 2010 to 1,171 last year.
Challenges remain, but the coordinated effort has achieved positive developments:
» Nebraska has established 43 clinics that combine primary health care along with mental health and substance abuse treatment. Twenty-five of the clinics serve rural areas. The clinics are in partnership with the Munroe-Meyer Institute, a behavioral health unit of the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
» More than 1,800 Nebraskans completed mental health training at sessions across the state during 2017-19. Some 95% of the participants were from rural areas.
» Training sites funded by state and federal grants were in communities across the state. Among them: Alliance, Rushville, Valentine, North Platte, Wayne, Macy, Columbus, Seward and Hastings.
» Psychiatry residents with Creighton University or UNMC completed rural residency programs at various sites around the state. Participating medical facilities were in Hastings, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff. This year, nine of 11 newly trained psychiatrists stayed in Nebraska upon completing their residency program.
» During 2017-19, more than 1,600 students completed training in hospital-based settings at Community Alliance and Lasting Hope Recovery Center in Omaha and at Richard Young Behavioral Health in Kearney.
» It is a priority to provide outreach to Nebraska high school and college students, to educate them about career opportunities in behavioral health. Since 2010, such efforts have reached more than 4,200 students.
The many Nebraska institutions — medical, educational, nonprofit — participating in these efforts deserve a salute. Nebraska should strive to ensure that quality mental health and substance abuse treatment is available to all residents, no matter their background or where they live.
