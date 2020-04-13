20200405_new_signs_kf5 (copy)

A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' in Fremont. Schools will not hold classes for the rest of the academic year because of coronavirus. 

Nebraska, from indications so far, has been able to hold off the most severe spread of the coronavirus. We’re doing things right, even though these emergency measures are extreme and, in terms of our economy, painful. To avoid the worst blows from COVID-19 seen in some of our cities and in some countries, we need to stay the course.

A World-Herald analysis on Sunday provided a measure of hope: Nebraska, on a per-capita basis, currently is doing well compared to other states in regard to confirmed COVID-19 cases and related deaths. A caveat, of course, is that Nebraska has far to go in implementing coronavirus testing that reaches the breadth of the state’s population.

Nebraskans have adopted needed habits, difficult as some of them are, during this crisis — the regular hand washing, social distancing, donning a mask in public and holding to stay-at-home routines as much as possible. Schools and universities have switched to online instruction. Some businesses, as directed, have closed their doors; others are helping customers follow social distancing.

Nebraska isn’t unusual in adopting these public health principles. On the contrary, they’re currently being used by people and institutions in nearly every country around the globe. Health officials universally recommend them as fundamental actions to contain the spread of the disease.

The dedication of so many Nebraskans on the front lines — health care staff, first responders, grocery store employees and so many more — is inspiring.

Many Nebraskans have shown great thoughtfulness and kindness in coming up with creative ways to stay connected with, and show affection to, elderly and disadvantaged individuals shut off from direct contact.

It’s encouraging, too, to see Nebraskans step forward to continue purchases from local businesses under stress during this troubling time. One vehicle for helping is Buy Local, an online marketplace where customers can purchase gift cards from local businesses. Here is a link for the Omaha area: https://localbusiness.lee.net/omaha-world-herald

This is a difficult, unsettling time in our lives, no question. But as Nebraskans are now seeing, the soundest path forward against the virus is to stay the course.

