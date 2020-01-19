Nebraska lawmakers are unlikely to provide produce sweeping changes in prison policy during the current 60-day “short session,” Legislature watchers say. Perhaps so, but state senators can still provide something quite important regarding Nebraska’s troubled prison system: They, along with the Ricketts administration, can provide clarity.
Clarity is crucial in seeing the way forward to progress. Here are some key examples:
» Clarity in identifying the areas with the best chances for agreement and progress. Such issues surely include long-term options to strengthen the state’s transitional programs and processes that help inmates prepare for re-entry into society. Agreement seems possible, too, for bolstering programs to monitor those who have been released. Nebraska Probation, for example, has stepped up impressively to provide “post-release supervision” and deserves strong support for further efforts. The state’s problem-solving courts — such as drug courts and veterans courts — are doing dedicated work that reduces the inflow into the prison system. Those courts deserve adequate funding to continue their mission.
» Clarity about what Nebraska can practically achieve in terms of new facility construction, given the budget circumstances. This session isn’t expected to produce funding for major new prison construction, but lawmakers can help public understanding by explaining the options and fiscal challenges. For example, State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, proposes that planning begin for a new, 300-bed prison in Omaha as one tool to address the system’s enormous overcrowding woes. As of Jan. 3, Nebraska’s inmate population totaled 5,541 — about 2,000 more than the facilities were designed to hold.
» Clarity on whether sentencing changes are attainable this year in hopes of lessening future overcrowding. Sentencing debates in past sessions often have cast advocates of sentencing changes against prosecutors, law enforcement and the state Attorney General’s Office. Sometimes compromise changes were hammered out; other times, not. Is there room this year for new agreement? There needs to be serious discussion facilitated by the Legislature’s bridge-builders.
» Clarity on what will happen if the state’s prison population exceeds 140% of capacity by the July deadline this year. If the overcrowding remains above that threshold by July, state law says Gov. Pete Ricketts must declare an “overcrowding emergency.” But what that will mean, precisely, has remained a huge question mark. Nebraska officials need to clarify for the public exactly what will be involved.
A while back, we offered this editorial observation about Nebraska’s daunting prison problems: “Even with the addition of the new prison at Tecumseh, state correctional facilities are already overcrowded, with prospects for greater problems ahead. If Nebraska is to head off a future crisis, major changes are needed.”
That’s a quote from a World-Herald editorial from 2003. At the time, Nebraska officials were about to launch a set of prison reforms. The effort achieved improvements, but still came up short.
This time around, Nebraska needs to get it right. That starts with clarity from our elected leaders and the pursuit of agreement on practical progress ahead.
