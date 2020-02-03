It’s important for Nebraska to show all its citizens respect, both through welcoming community attitudes and through protection under the law. Such action promotes fellowship and solidarity, and also helps Nebraska maximize its opportunities for progress and growth.
Such action, in short, is both morally sound and economically sensible.
The Legislature can help Nebraska achieve such progress by passing Legislative Bill 627. The bill would give lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender workers the same protection against job discrimination that current law provides for people based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital status and national origin.
Passage of LB 627 would send an encouraging message that Nebraska wants all its citizens, regardless of sexual orientation, to feel fully welcome and to have complete opportunity to advance themselves professionally, achieve their full potential and contribute to the well-being of our state. This is a vital principle not only for Nebraska but also for our county as whole.
Omaha has had a similar anti-discrimination ordinance in place for several years, and it has been a great positive, both for individuals and our community. With passage of LB 627, the same would be the case for Nebraska as whole.
If the Legislature fails to pass this measure, introduced by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, lawmakers will be needlessly throwing down a roadblock to future progress statewide. Predictions that such a legal step would trigger major discord and economic disruption don’t square with the progress Omaha has seen after taking such action.
Nebraska can bolster its reputation as a welcoming place and boost its economic competitiveness by passing this sensible, timely legislation.
