One of the greatest benefits law enforcement officers can give the public is trust.
Trust that officers will not automatically label an individual as suspicious or dangerous merely because of the person’s skin color. Trust that in their everyday actions, officers are mindful to build fellowship with the wider community, rather than undermine that often delicate relationship. And trust that when officers find themselves in stressful situations, they will turn their minds and reflexes toward their professional training and not toward anger or cruelty.
The disturbing death of George Floyd in Minneapolis this week underscored the importance of those duties. The circumstances of his death showed, too, the terrible pain and societal damage when an officer fails to remain true to personal self-discipline and indulges in dangerous behavior. Video shows the terrible scene: The white officer kneeling with a knee on the neck of Floyd, a black man. Floyd protesting, saying he can’t breathe, then falling into unconsciousness, from which he never awoke.
The Minneapolis police chief has fired the four officers who were at the scene. In our area, local law enforcement leaders have said the right things.
“Although (Floyd’s death) did not happen locally, it can damage the relationships between law enforcement and communities across the country,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and his command staff said in a joint statement.
“The majority of cops suit up everyday to protect & serve their communities,” tweeted La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten. There was no defense for the Minneapolis officer’s actions, he said.
Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh condemned the officer’s action. “I’ve seen enough video, it’s disturbing, it’s infuriating & unacceptable,” he tweeted.
Criminal charges should be filed, tweeted Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson: “It sickens me to see the death of Mr. Floyd. There was absolutely NO justification for the treatment he received.”
Across the United States, more than 800,000 sworn law enforcement officers are now serving to protect the public. Among any group that large, it’s unavoidable that some of those individuals will conduct themselves unprofessionally or, in some cases, outrageously.
But understanding that reality doesn’t relieve law enforcement personnel whatsoever from holding themselves to the higher professional standard at all times. This week’s tragic events underscore that important duty. The Nebraska leaders’ statements send a message to their forces to uphold those standards.
The choices that law enforcement officers make each day with their words and actions play a vital role in our society. Their responsible action provides the foundation for the public’s trust. Nurturing that trust is an enduring task, to which all officers must remain ever dedicated.
