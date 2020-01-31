Federal approval of Nebraska’s hemp plan opens the way for nurturing a new agricultural niche with significant potential. With its proven agricultural know-how and collaborative culture, Nebraska has an encouraging chance to succeed in nurturing this crop and its related industries.
That progress won’t happen overnight, though. It’s going to be a slow, but hopefully steady, movement forward.
The encouraging news is that the federal go-ahead means the Nebraska Department of Agriculture can now move forward with issuing licenses for commercial cultivation, processing, handling and brokering of industrial hemp. As a result, the state will begin laying the foundation for this new agricultural/industrial specialization.
The number of licenses for growers will increase to 270, up from the 10 issued last year as the state took its first baby step on the issue.
At the same time, State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, who sponsored the original hemp legislation, has legislative proposals to address various technical issues.
Industrial hemp, whose production was legalized by the 2018 farm bill, offers opportunities not only for growing the crop but also for converting it into a wide range of materials. Hemp can produce four times the profit of corn, one expert told The World-Herald’s Paul Hammel last year.
Challenges lie ahead. The competition in hemp production will likely be fierce — 46 states have legalized cultivation. It will take time to work out complications such as honing production techniques; developing familiarity with hemp-sector prices; pest control; and building relationships with buyers.
Nebraska can draw on its strengths, however. The University of Nebraska is commendably energetic in working with producers to help them understand cultivation specifics including seeds, soils and crop yields.
History offers encouragement. During World War II, industrial hemp was used to make uniforms, canvas and rope for U.S. forces. Nebraska produced more hemp per acre than anywhere else in the nation.
In the 21st century, Nebraska has considerable potential to revive hemp production. Success will depend on sound planning and collaboration — and patience.
