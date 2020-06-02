It’s no surprise that the coronavirus has made us all a bit stir crazy. COVID-19 has taken normal routines and important satisfactions we take for granted and yanked many of them out of reach. Now, Nebraska and Iowa are starting to reopen. The loosening will be good for people’s spirits and hopefully for businesses’s bottom lines. But it’s also important for everyone to proceed slowly and carefully.
The welcome arrival of warm weather and the relief it brings haven’t ended the virus’s ability to lurk on surfaces and spread through close contact. The need for sensible health awareness remains, to reduce the chances for further spread of the disease. That means continued acceptance of responsible, modified behavior including, yes, social distancing, masks and frequent hand washing.
“If we’re not smart and we’re not careful, we run the risk of having the virus really come back with a vengeance and create a lot of havoc and unnecessary pain and suffering,” cautions Dr. Mark Rupp, the chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. “We’ve gone this far out, let’s tough it out a little longer and get to a safer place together.”
Businesses, houses of worship and other institutions are adjusting by implementing responsible, health-conscious procedures. Restaurants have spaced out their tables. Hair stylists and barbers must wear masks. Establishments with public bathrooms have an obligation to clean them frequently and post and enforce clear rules, such as allowing in only one person at a time, health officials say.
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Nebraska’s No. 1 tourist attraction, has reopened on a limited basis with an outdoor “one-way walking safari.” The zoo emphasizes social distancing and has adopted enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Visitors “are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.”
It will be tremendously welcome when businesses can reopen more fully, giving the economy a much-needed boost. But to reach that point, we all must proceed responsibly in the meantime. Otherwise, a resurgence of the virus could short-circuit the progress.
The more that we make this limited reopening a success, the greater the chances for further opening down the road. It’s an all-important goal to which everyone can contribute.
