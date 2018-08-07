The Trump administration’s top security and intelligence leaders used blunt language last week to describe Russia’s ongoing cyber efforts to meddle in U.S. elections and use disinformation to sow confusion among Americans.
Their forceful statements underscored the importance of the threat and their welcome focus on working to defend against it.
“We continue to see a pervasive messaging campaign by Russia to try to weaken and divide the United States,” Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, said during the White House briefing. “We’re throwing everything at it.”
“Our democracy itself is in the crosshairs,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. FBI Director Christopher Wray said: “Just last week ... we disseminated a list to our state and local law enforcement partners of various foreign influence indicators for them to be on the lookout for — things like malicious cyber activity, social abnormalities and foreign propaganda activities.”
The national security leaders’ statements, commendably clear and firm, were a contrast to the muddled message that President Donald Trump presented on the cyber issue during his Helsinki press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The White House briefing came shortly after Facebook closed 32 accounts and pages it said promoted suspicious activities intended to disrupt U.S. elections. The people behind the accounts, which had a total of 290,000 followers, went to great lengths to conceal their locations and identities, using virtual private networks and Internet phone services.
The accounts’ creators paid third parties to post about 150 ads on Facebook and Instagram. Some of the accounts encouraged political protests of various kinds, referring at times to actual groups and at other times to bogus ones, similar to a tactic used during the 2016 election season.
Sheryl Sandberg, the CEO of Facebook, stated, “This kind of behavior is not allowed on Facebook because we don’t want organizations or individuals creating networks of accounts that mislead people about who they are or what they’re doing.”
U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., has taken particular interest in cyber issues and praised defense legislation recently approved in the Senate directing more support to cyber-defense coordination.
During the White House briefing, the security officials offered few details but said they have worked to strengthen interagency coordination at the federal level and boost their working relationships with state and local law enforcement and private-sector companies.
Gen. Paul Nakasone, director of the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cyber Command, said his personnel “are well-trained, ready and very capable” and “are prepared to conduct operations against those actors attempting to undermine our nation’s midterm elections.”
Coats, the top intelligence official, stated, “We acknowledge the threat. It is real. It is continuing. And we’re doing everything we can to have a legitimate election that the American people can have trust in.”
Such statements offer encouraging reassurance that our government and law enforcement agencies are resolute in standing up to these ongoing foreign efforts to harm our country.
So why does Trump tell us that Putin didn't attack our elections if his security chiefs all agree that Putin and the Russians did attack and are attacking our elections? Isn't he the guy that took the oath to "support, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic"?
