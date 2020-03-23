Medical insight and ingenuity ultimately will find a vaccine for the coronavirus. It will be a breakthrough gratefully applauded across the globe. The worldwide inoculation campaigns that will follow will have enormous benefits for all of humanity.
It’s important that that much-awaited effort not be short-circuited by opposition to vaccination, which unfortunately is on rise in many countries despite the long-proven value of scientifically developed vaccines. The World Health Organization has declared, in fact, that “vaccine hesitancy” is now one of the top 10 threats to global health.
“Anti-vaccine advocacy is a growing force in American politics and around the globe,” Politico reported last week, “as formerly fringe activists have developed a wide reach across social media platforms.” In some states, candidates “who oppose mandatory vaccinations are running for office, and some are winning, with support from large and well-funded advocacy groups.”
Opposition to vaccination, the WHO says, was a central factor last year behind the 30% increase worldwide in measles. In the United States, the measles epidemic in 2019 was the worst since 1992.
The experience last year in Washington state, which had an especially widespread eruption of measles, showed the public harm from significant opposition to vaccination. There, the spread of measles grew so serious that state authorities declared a public health emergency and reduced the criteria for vaccination exemptions. The public school system in Seattle kept unvaccinated students from returning to class.
Anti-vaccination misinformation posted on social media is the main problem on this issue, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, testified before Congress this year. For example, contrary to bogus claims online, children are 10,000 times more likely to be brain damaged by measles than by vaccination against the disease, notes Michael Gannon, president of the Australian Medical Association.
“In the United States, vaccine hesitancy is contributing to three public health threats: the return of measles, deaths from influenza and needless future cases of cervical cancer,” Dr. Peter J. Hotez, a vaccine scientist and pediatrician at the Baylor College of Medicine, has written. Hotez, the father of an adult daughter with autism, also is author of the book, “Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism.”
“Parents want to do what’s best for their child, but too often they become the victims of anti-vaccine misinformation campaigns,” Hotez has written. Similarly, the British medical journal the Lancet warns, “Vaccine hesitancy is threatening the historical achievements made in reducing the burden of infectious diseases, which have plagued humanity for centuries.”
Physicians, public health officials and political leaders must help the public understand the positive realities of vaccination — not least when the news arrives that a vaccine for the coronavirus has at last been developed.
