The coronavirus has made clear it intends to stick around for a good while, complicating Nebraskans’ lives. School districts that hope to reopen this fall must be prepared to go the extra mile to provide needed safety for students and staff. Creative, unusual measures will be required.
In the Omaha area, Millard Public Schools is setting a good example. The district isn’t merely acknowledging this new reality. It’s taking strong action to prepare for it.
The district has ordered 60,000 masks, two masks for every teacher and student. Exceptions, as for medically fragile children, will be provided.
Such an approach is line with congressional testimony Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt gave last week via video link.
“We believe masks and other accommodations are going to be necessary all the time just to continue on that limited spread,” Blomstedt told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Blomstedt’s comments follow from the health guidance his department issued for schools last week after consultation with Nebraska public health officials. “Cloth masks are required for adults, and for older students,” the Nebraska Department of Education guidance says. “Children under two years old and individuals with severe breathing difficulties should not wear masks.”
School officials across the state are rightly engaged in wide-ranging discussions on what will be needed, and the state Department of Education is facilitating the dialogue.
The department’s health guidance makes the clear the magnitude of the health challenge involved if schools are to successfully reopen this fall. Among the recommendations:
» “All children and staff must engage in hand hygiene at least every two hours” and in a list of circumstances including “arrival and exit of the facility and after breaks,” “before and after preparing, eating or handling food or drinks” and “after playing outdoors or in sand.”
» “Every hour, clean and disinfect surfaces, bathrooms and objects that are frequently touched, such as doorknobs, light switches, classroom sink handles and countertops.”
» “A plan for curbside drop-off and pick-up should limit direct contact between parents and staff members and adhere to social distancing recommendations.”
» “Group size is limited to 20 until further notice.”
» “Make a visual inspection of the child for signs of illness” upon arrival at school.
Schools already have myriad and complicated duties as it is, but these virus protections are unavoidable. Sound planning and coordination by Nebraska districts are key if school bells are to sound this fall.
