It’s always encouraging to see out-of-state volunteers and emergency crews step forward to help fellow Americans in the wake of natural disasters. The Midlands have benefited from such help in the past, and Nebraska and Iowa have contributed their own share of volunteer aid for others.
In that spirit, Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska and Iowa have deployed to help residents in our nation’s Southeast with recovery from Hurricane Dorian. Two Red Cross emergency response vehicles from the Midlands were in a staging area and ready to respond to areas affected by the storm. More Midlands volunteers may well follow.
This is the American spirit of solidarity and compassion at its best.
