'Catastrophic': Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas (copy)

Strong winds from Hurricane Dorian blow the tops of trees and brush while whisking up water from the surface of a canal that leads to the sea, located behind the brush at top, seen from the balcony of a hotel in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas, on Monday.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

It’s always encouraging to see out-of-state volunteers and emergency crews step forward to help fellow Americans in the wake of natural disasters. The Midlands have benefited from such help in the past, and Nebraska and Iowa have contributed their own share of volunteer aid for others.

In that spirit, Red Cross volunteers from Nebraska and Iowa have deployed to help residents in our nation’s Southeast with recovery from Hurricane Dorian. Two Red Cross emergency response vehicles from the Midlands were in a staging area and ready to respond to areas affected by the storm. More Midlands volunteers may well follow.

This is the American spirit of solidarity and compassion at its best.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription