For the fourth time in three years, an emerald ash borer has turned up in eastern Nebraska, this time at Mahoney State Park, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says. The discovery shows the importance of the ongoing efforts to proactively deal with this challenge. The City of Omaha, for example, plans to treat with insecticide up to 5,000 of the city’s 11,000 ash trees and gradually remove the rest. Council Bluffs aims to treat most of its ash trees and then reassess the results. Sound moves.
