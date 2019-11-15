pexels image - medical
Some miracle drugs “no longer perform miracles,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concludes in a new report. Superbugs — antibiotic-resistant bacteria — are a growing health concern. Infection-related deaths total about 35,000 annually.

Midlands institutions are contributing to the fight against superbugs. The University of Nebraska Medical Center has received $11.8 million in federal funding for research on drug-resistant bacteria. Iowa State University is host to a research institute on superbugs, in partnership with UNMC and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Hospitals have made infection reduction a formal priority. Cattle producers, per recommendations from industry associations, have decreased antibiotics use in their livestock.

These are commendable efforts to address a sobering public health threat.

