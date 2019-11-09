On the cusp of Veterans Day 2019, it’s encouraging to see how many educational institutions, in the Midlands and elsewhere, are working hard to provide needed support for military and veteran students.
Three Nebraska institutions have scored on the Military Times’ annual ranking of military-friendly higher-ed campuses. The University of Nebraska at Omaha was third among 134 four-year institutions, continuing its long string of high rankings in this regard. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln was 34th. Among online and nontraditional schools, Bellevue University ranked eighth among 15 institutions.
The Military Times based its ranking on scores for university culture, academic outcomes/quality, student support, academic policies, and cost and financial aid.
UNO, the Military Times wrote, “has been at or near the top of our Best for Vets rankings for years, propelled by a strong university-wide culture of military support. ... The school gives veterans a significant preference in the admissions process and waives all application fees for military-connected students.”
UNL’s history includes the legacy of 2nd Lt. John Pershing, who taught military science and tactics on the Lincoln campus in the 1890s and commanded U.S. forces in Europe during World War I. Bellevue University, with Offutt Air Base nearby, has long been attentive to the specific needs of its military and veteran students.
These and other Midlands educational institutions deserve a salute for the care they take to promote a military-friendly environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.