Local volunteer fire departments and other first responders by definition have a challenging job. Last year’s catastrophic flooding brought even bigger challenges for them in rescuing and aiding Midlanders. It’s encouraging to see the resolve and creativity these Nebraskans and Iowans are showing to bolster their preparedness for the next potential flood disaster.
These Midlanders are reviewing lessons from past disasters, The World-Herald’s Erin Duffy reports, as well as “beefing up communication channels to relay messages about weather forecasts, river conditions and possible evacuations, sandbagging critical infrastructure and keeping rescue boats gassed up and ready to go.”
Perhaps we’ll be fortunate this spring and summer to avoid a general repeat of last year’s disasters. Recent weather has been drier and milder than a year ago, in contrast to the deadly combination in March 2019 that featured frozen ground, multiple ice jams and a massive late-winter storm, The World-Herald’s Nancy Gaarder notes. “We have some things in our favor,” says Dave Pearson, a weather service hydrologist. “We shouldn’t totally relax and pretend flooding is not going to happen, but we have time to take a breath and see how things evolve in the coming weeks.”
There’s no question that this heightened preparedness makes eminent sense. Authorities universally say the flood risk remains higher than normal. And given the enormous scale of destruction and disruption last year in multiple communities in Nebraska and Iowa, it absolutely pays for local authorities to do all they can to be prepared for future contingencies.
The Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, along the North Fork of the Elkhorn River north of Norfolk, provides a great example. The department received encouraging community support in raising $70,000 to buy the department its own airboat and four waterproof suits. Members spent more time training in water and ice and stockpiled bulk seed corn bags that can plug culverts, Duffy reports. They closely scrutinized last year’s flood and developed lessons for future procedures and coordination.
“The next time that we get that call at 4 o’clock in the afternoon that a couple is swept off the road,” Dolesh told The World-Herald, “I want to roll out there with our equipment and know we’re ready.”
That is exactly the needed spirit. Our area well understands the damage and danger flooding can bring. Midlanders do themselves proud with their dedication and planning to help meet the threat.
