For many Midlanders, religion continues to be a vital source of comfort, inspiration and fellowship. It’s encouraging to see the determination of believers and congregations not to allow the coronavirus threat to stand in the way of their worship — while following appropriate hygiene directives — at a special time in the religious season.
Holy Week has begun for most Christian denominations, and this Sunday is Easter, the most joyous and hope-filled of Christian holy days. On Wednesday, Passover begins, as Jews in the Midlands and worldwide renew their connection to heartfelt faith traditions extending back millennia. Ramadan begins for Muslims on April 23.
Just as families, businesses and other institutions are using technology to adapt to the disruptions from COVID-19, so congregations in the Midlands are embracing innovative ideas to maintain their connections at a time of powerful religious meaning for them.
So, this Sunday, several Omaha-area congregations will have drive-in services. Audio streaming will share sermons, prayers and music. The Easter-time exclamation “Hallelujah!” will ring out, undiminished, in a renewal of faith and hope.
Worshipers with Salem Baptist Church will be able to hear the resounding choral work of their Grammy-nominated choir when the church streams a previous resurrection production at salembc.org at noon on Easter, later available on YouTube and at boxcast.com.
Rabbi Mendel Katzman of Chabad House is distributing “Seder to Go” kits with help from the Jewish Federation of Omaha so homebound people can observe the Passover Seder.
Americans are tremendously fortunate to live in a society whose Constitution safeguards the right of people to worship, or not worship, according to their own conscience.
Religious celebration in Nebraska goes back well into the 19th century. The first black church founded in Nebraska was St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church in Omaha in 1865. When Pope Leon XIII created the Archdiocese of Omaha in 1885, the archdiocese covered all of Nebraska and Wyoming and included a Catholic population of around 62,000. These days, the Catholic population in the archdiocese exceeds 200,000.
For millennia, religion has provided comfort and inspiration during times of challenge. So it is now, as congregations demonstrate their impressive resolve in the face of this latest crisis.
