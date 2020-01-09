Many Midlands households are fortunate to have economic stability, but many others do not. The needs can include clothes for a child, grocery vouchers for a disadvantaged family or emergency assistance with a heating bill.
For more than a century, Midlanders have contributed generously to The World-Herald’s Goodfellows charity to help those in need. In 2018, the donations brought hope and comfort to more than 13,800 adults and children in Nebraska and western Iowa.
In Goodfellows’ holiday season campaign that ended on Monday, people from 16 states contributed $640,885. The donations from those 1,535 donors ranged from $2 to $32,000. Many of the contributions are in the name of loved ones. These funds, providing one-time assistance to thousands of households with an emergency need, are greatly appreciated.
The World-Herald covers all administrative costs for Goodfellows, so the entirety of donations goes to help those in crisis.
Goodfellows partners with a range of local organizations with expertise in providing needed assistance. These nonprofits include the Eastern Nebraska Community Action Partnership, Family Housing Advisory Services, Heart Ministry Center, Heartland Family Service, Together Omaha, United Way of the Midlands and Youth Emergency Services.
Although the annual campaign has ended, people can contribute to Goodfellows at any time during the year. Donations can be made at www.omaha.com/goodfellows/donate or by mail to World-Herald Goodfellows Charities Inc., 1314 Douglas St., Suite 600, Omaha, NE 68102.
What an inspiring act it is when so many Midlanders reach out with their donations to provide a helping hand.
