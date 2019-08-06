The list of U.S. cities devastated by mass shootings now includes El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The shooters’ rampages, which took place less than 13 hours apart, left a total of at least 29 people dead and 53 injured. The shock and heartache from such carnage should be followed by needed action at the federal and local levels.
In the wake of such terrible destruction, our society should maximize its proactive ability to monitor and reduce the chances of such horrors. Among the key tools that should be deployed: universal background checks for gun purchases or transfers and a greatly increased focus on mental health needs.
Background checks occur in many instances now, but they should be required for all firearm purchases and transfers, including at gun shows. Such a step doesn’t erode law-abiding Americans’ right under the Constitution to own a firearm, but it would strengthen our society’s ability to keep deadly weapons from falling into the hands of unstable individuals. Such monitoring is responsible government action to prevent more U.S. communities from suffering the trauma visited last weekend on El Paso and Dayton.
The effort to address Americans’ mental health needs towers as one of our society’s greatest challenges — and yet it’s one that too often receives inadequate resources and attention. It’s common in the wake of mass shootings to read that the perpetrator suffered from a grievously unbalanced mental state, often of a longstanding nature. The 24-year-old Dayton shooter, it’s reported, kept a hit list and “rape list” in high school, a disturbing fact known at the time.
The more our society can monitor and address mental illness, the better our chances of preventing disturbed individuals from carrying out mass weaponized killings.
The residents of El Paso and Dayton are suffering terribly, as have so many other U.S. communities struck by these tragedies. America should respond with solidarity and resolve to move past the status quo and take needed action.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.