The removal of the North American river otter from the “threatened” list by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is just one of the impressive wildlife conservation successes across the state. These wide-ranging efforts by Nebraska groups and federal agencies have boosted wildlife habitat along the Platte River, saved wetlands and restored animal numbers, including bighorn sheep and bald eagles, to healthy levels.
The revival of river otter numbers in Nebraska started in the 1980s when Game and Parks began releasing the creatures at seven locations along the state’s rivers. “It’s been an amazing success story,” said Melissa Panella, the agency’s wildlife diversity program manager.
Many Nebraska organizations are involved in wildlife conservation. Wetlands preservation projects have made a positive difference in areas including south central Nebraska and Custer County. In the Nebraska Panhandle, a local group called Platte River Basin Environments has done laudable work in acquiring and preserving more than 30,000 acres for hunting, fishing and hiking, free of charge. The group’s work has boosted bighorn sheep numbers and preserved land along the North Platte River for wildlife including ducks and pheasants.
The Nebraska Environmental Trust plays a vital role in providing financial support for conservation programs across the state.
In the central Platte River basin, collaborative efforts to boost habitat and promote adequate water levels go back more than four decades. Partners in the effort include the Crane Trust, Audubon Society, Nature Conservancy, Game and Parks, the University of Nebraska, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Trout Unlimited, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Central Platte Natural Resources District, among others.
The state governments of Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming committed in the 1990s to work with the U.S. Department of the Interior to protect endangered species along the Platte. All these efforts are crucial in helping preserve habitat for the migratory birds whose annual arrival along the Platte is a landmark event in central Nebraska.
The many Nebraskans enabling these diverse efforts deserve applause for their dedication to the state’s long-term well-being.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.