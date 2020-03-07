Many visitors to Creighton University’s Jesuit Garden will likely recall the statue of Christ there. The statue and its dedication message have a particular relevance for the present day. Creighton erected the statue in June 1921, to commemorate the university’s efforts to cope with the frightening Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918 and to express thanks that no Creighton student died from the disease. Worldwide, the disease took the lives of at least 50 million people.
The statue’s inscription reads: “Thank Offering of the Students for Protection in the World-Wide Plague of the War Year 1918.”
As Midlanders cope with the uncertainties and potential threat from the present-day coronavirus, it’s fitting to remember the emergency situation that struck Nebraska and Iowa during 1918, and consider similarities to and contrasts with the present day. The death toll in Nebraska from the Spanish flu was 2,800 to 7,500 people, History Nebraska reports. The epidemic killed 974 Omahans.
In Iowa, deaths exceeded 6,000. Camp Dodge, the military encampment at Des Moines, faced a major health challenge. The base was home to thousands of soldiers. More than 10,000 service personnel were hospitalized there during late 1918. The Spanish flu took the lives of more than 700 soldiers.
Quarantines, not surprisingly, were common in Nebraska and Iowa during late 1918. On Oct. 7, 1918, the Nebraska state government ordered the closing of all “schools, churches, places of entertainment or public congregation, pool halls and other places of amusement.” Similarly, this year school closures are a clear possibility in the face of the coronavirus threat, dependent on the recommendations from public health authorities. Then as now, it’s imperative to do everything practical to reduce the spread of the disease.
One cause of the disease’s spread in 1918 was failure by some Midlanders to obey quarantine rules — which provides a lesson for now. Public authorities sometimes resorted to tough measures to enforce quarantines — and not even Santa Claus was granted an exception: When Santa made an arranged visit to a Gering department store, policy arrested both St. Nick as well as the store owner for violating a local ban.
In the face of the coronavirus threat now, it’s imperative for Midlanders to take public health recommendations with the full seriousness they deserve. At the same time, we can take heart from the strong advances made by modern medicine over the past century. In 1918, medical authorities were largely baffled about how to cope effectively with the Spanish flu. In much of the U.S., health care facilities were quite modest. A vaccine for the disease was years away from development.
In the present day, the medical community has considerable strengths, including antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that can cause pneumonia; specialized professionals at all levels of the health care field; and intensive care units for extreme cases.
Nebraska in 2020 is better positioned than in 1918 to cope with a major viral threat, but Nebraskans need to be wide awake and conscientious. Sensible personal hygiene is imperative, as is coordinated action as directed by public health and medical experts.
