This week’s events have begun to reveal the sobering magnitude of the coronavirus threat to the Midlands and to our country as a whole. For the time being, we all will face uncertainties and possible disruptions. Individuals will need to act responsibly, for the sake of their own health and that of others. Hospitals, public health agencies, schools, businesses and other institutions face considerable challenges.
It’s encouraging this week to see appropriate, coordinated responses by local authorities in Omaha and Douglas County. As explained in World-Herald reporting, city and county officials have formed a Unified Command to coordinate coronavirus response. Adi Pour, the capable director of the Douglas County Health Department, heads that effort.
To reduce the spread of the illness, communities need robust capability for testing individuals. South Korea, for example, has achieved a dramatic reduction in its number of new reported COVID-19 cases thanks to the country’s concerted large-scale testing approach. Carol Allensworth, chief of epidemiology and preparedness for the Douglas County Health Department, offered positive news this week on this score, saying that the county has not had trouble getting individual tests when needed.
Mayor Jean Stothert said that by the end of the week, the University of Nebraska Medical Center could have the capacity to test “thousands” a day. Building up that capability is one of the most important steps our area can take to deal with this situation.
Meanwhile, the Omaha Police and Fire Departments are making sensible adjustments in an effort to carry out their duties while also reducing the risks of spreading the virus. This is, of course, only one of the countless ramifications Americans are seeing in so many areas of life, with cancellations of public events and attendance restrictions among the most visible effects.
Tourism is a significant economic contributor in Omaha and communities across the state, and it’s deeply regrettable that the virus threat will likely undercut Nebraska tourism this year. But by now it’s clear that our society is facing extraordinary challenges from the virus, and harm to the tourism sector is unfortunately unavoidable.
One of the central tools for addressing this challenge is through responsible action by individuals, because such action helps the entire community by reducing the chances for further spread of the virus. The calls for hand-washing and staying home if one is sick are to be taken with the utmost seriousness, since any one individual has considerable opportunity to spread the virus.
We’ve moved into a sobering societal crisis. Dealing with it properly will take responsible action by all of us.
