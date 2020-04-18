We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The coronavirus crisis, so unsettling and pervasive, is taking a toll on people’s emotions. For many, the irritations are relatively minor. But for many others, this situation brings serious emotional pain and distress.

We must do everything we can to provide others with comfort and reassurance. We need to let them know that it’s OK to talk about their emotional situation, and that help is available if needed.

And it's essential that we all look to our own mental health, too.

By now, many of the stresses from this strange and challenging time are quite familiar. Among the countless examples:

Children unable to play side by side with their friends. Grandparents no longer able to hug little ones they adore. Business owners and staff scrambling to maintain operations. Workers losing their job. Teachers and university faculty learning new techniques to educate students. Front-line workers at hospitals, grocery stores and elsewhere wondering how adequately they’re protected from virus exposure.

And everyone cooped up in their home, as if to stay safe from a monster on the prowl outside their door.

In the face of this emergency, each of us needs be creative in developing strategies and new habits to bolster our emotional well-being. As many have noted these past weeks, one needed component is daily physical activity. The evidence of the beneficial effects is strong. Plus, the snow’s melted — why not get outside?

Stress often makes sleeping difficult, but getting adequate rest is clearly important at a time like this.

Social connection in some form is healthful, too, for ourselves and others. In some cases, an individual’s inner distress may not show on the surface, but their anxiety is real. That’s why outreach by others — perhaps a spouse, perhaps a parent, perhaps a coworker or friend — can help.

Two faculty members at the University of Nebraska Medical Center wrote in a recent Midlands Voices column that in the face of this crisis, people should “strive for the 4Rs: relationships; routines; relaxation; and reflection.”

Mental health professionals are available to help. The state Department of Health and Human Services encourages Nebraskans with such needs to call the Nebraska Family Helpline at 888-866-8660.

In the Midlands, mental health hotlines are available specifically for rural residents. In Nebraska, a primary resource is the Rural Response Hotline at 800-464-0258. The hotline is operated by the Farm Crisis Response Council through Interchurch Ministries of Nebraska and has provided help for decades.

In Iowa, the Helpline number is 855-800-1239.

Nationally, the Disaster Distress Helpline is at 800-985-5990.

Suicide prevention takes on added importance during this crisis, including for young people. Suicide, in fact, is the second-leading cause of death for those 15-19 years old in both Nebraska and Iowa.

The national suicide prevention hotline is 800-273-TALK (8255). Websites for Midlands residents offer information on helping youths experiencing serious emotional problems. In Nebraska: youthsuicideprevention.nebraska.edu. And in Iowa: yourlifeiowa.org.

The virus crisis has intruded deeply into our lives, upsetting our routines and our sources of comfort and stability. Let’s be mindful to take care of our emotional health and to reach out to others. Together, we can make it through this difficult time.