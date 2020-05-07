Public works spending of the New Deal helped pull the United States out of the Great Depression and, with the Interstate Defense Highway Act 20 years later, created a lasting backbone for America that has enabled remarkable prosperity.
The many Works Progress Administration projects in Nebraska included city auditoriums, city halls, post offices, bridges, water plants, sewers and much more that still stands.
Commerce along Interstate 80 is undeniably critical to Nebraska business, from manufacturing that relies on logistics to recreation access to restaurants along the way.
But today, we know our roads, bridges, sewers and other critical infrastructure have long been in desperate disrepair. The American Society of Civil Engineers, in its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, gave the United States a D+ and estimated its investment needs at $1.4 trillion by 2025.
In Nebraska, the report said, “driving on roads in need of repair costs each driver $467 per year, and 14.7% of bridges are rated structurally deficient.” It noted, before 2019’s devastating floods, that “149 dams are considered to be high-hazard potential.”
“If this investment gap is not addressed throughout the nation’s infrastructure sectors by 2025,” the report says, “the economy is expected to lose almost $4 trillion in GDP, resulting in a loss of 2.5 million jobs in 2025.”
This isn’t what we need on top of the pandemic impact.
The federal government, having already approved the largest rescue package in history, is going to spend more huge sums of money to help dig us out of the economic hole that the coronavirus is still digging.
Let’s invest it in the country’s needs and future. Let’s do more than prop up the modern money-changers on Wall Street, who already are most likely to come out of this just fine.
One area of the economy that has remained open is construction. While some COVID-19 cases are cropping up on certain projects and safety must be paramount at any workplace, construction may benefit from being outside, affording good air circulation and a measure of operational distancing.
Let’s build on this — pun intended. Fix roads and bridges while traffic is still light. Shore up dams and levees, protect the electrical grid and make our buildings more energy efficient for future savings.
We’ll repeat our call for voters to approve Omaha’s bond proposal to begin repairing the city’s substandard streets, a big and needed project.
Infrastructure work has a long tail through the economy. The nonpartisan Economic Policy Institute calculates that each 100 construction jobs support 226 indirect jobs among suppliers and other sectors of the economy. Contractors buy vehicles, tools, supplies and add employees with more jobs. The workers, in turn, have money to help fuel the consumer-driven economy. Putting money in their pockets is true populism.
Though many conservatives have resisted many infrastructure proposals on the grounds that big government spending is bad, the pandemic clearly has changed things. We’ll repeat: We are going to spend a lot more money. For big employment numbers and sustainable work that can strengthen the nation’s resilience, we’re eager to hear a better idea than this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.