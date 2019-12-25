Christmas experiences have varied greatly for Nebraskans over the course of generations. Most residents in 2019 fortunately can enjoy the day in warm shelter and with adequate, if not overabundant, food. In the state’s earliest days, conditions were more modest. Yet Nebraskans strove to make the occasion festive. Consider this account of fellowship in the community of Creighton in Knox County at Christmastime, 1876:
Families traveled by wagon and gathered on Christmas evening at the local schoolhouse. “Soon after lamp light, the large and commodious school building was comfortably filled,” the Niobrara Pioneer newspaper recounted. “The room was beautifully decorated with evergreen mottoes, wreathes, and flags; and the tree was a splendid one about 12 feet in height, decorated with flags. Notwithstanding the hard times the tree fairly groaned beneath its precious load. It was covered from top to bottom with beautiful presents.”
After a “festive supper,” the newspaper reported, Santa Claus appeared and merrily distributed presents.
The writings of author Willa Cather depict some differing Christmas vingettes. Her first Nebraska Christmas in the 1880s, she later recalled, was rather grim. The “Christmas tree” at her church was a scraggly box-elder dressed up with strips of green tissue paper to simulate pine needles.
In Cather’s novel “My Antonia,” the character Jim Burden experienced a different first Nebraska Christmas. In a contrast to the lowly tree of Cather’s childhood, Burden enjoyed an impressive cedar ornamented with gingerbread animals, strings of popcorn and “brilliantly colored paper figures.”
The archives at History Nebraska give a glimpse at Christmas 1914. A souvenir booklet that Ellen Maunder Ritchey kept from her first year of teaching at the Pleasant Hill School in Keith County includes letters to Santa from her students.
In a letter dated Dec. 11, 1914, student Doris Ogle addressed her letter to “Mr. Santa Claus esq.” She politely asked for a new dress, candy and nuts. Then she made an additional request: “And could you please cause the war in Europe to end.”
Christmas is often a time of separation for Nebraska service personnel and their family and friends. In Civil War times, August Scherneckau, a German immigrant who served with the First Nebraska Volunteers, wrote in his diary about his Christmastime experience in the Ozarks:
“I felt lonesome in the middle of thousands of comrades, almost had some sort of homesickness. It was, of course, the first Christmas Eve I had to spend without having some friends or relatives around who like myself — and we North Germans in general — were accustomed to observing this evening.”
For the next day’s entry, he wrote:
“Christmas Day. The most miserable I have ever spent. The weather is so mild and warm that we don’t have a fire in the tent. Besides, our officers kept us at work” — chopping wood for charcoal — “to keep us warm.”
Whether your holiday today is noise-filled or quiet, may you find it a pleasant and satisfying one.
