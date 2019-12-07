Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, brought a peaceful Sunday afternoon to Nebraska and Iowa. Far to the west, at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, service personnel snoozed or enjoyed the quiet arrival of the morning sun.
But enormous change was about to strike. That morning brought unimaginable devastation and death to Pearl Harbor in the form of a coordinated Japanese assault and triggered U.S. entry into the maelstrom of world war.
“A date which will live in infamy,” President Franklin Roosevelt called it.
Seventy-eight years later, we pause and reflect on the terrible agony of war and the need for national resolve in the face of crisis. Today is an occasion, too, to acknowledge and celebrate the achievement of reconciliation that has enabled the strong postwar partnership with Japan.
All that lay far in the future, however, on that fateful morning in Pearl Harbor.
Walter Barsell, who had grown up in Omaha, had joined the Navy in 1939 and was assigned to shore duty at Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, he was writing a letter home in his barracks when the roar of Japanese planes, followed by a series of explosions, broke the morning calm.
“An hour before the attack, you could smell the gardenias in the air,” Barsell told The World-Herald decades later. “After the attack, the aroma changed to burning oil and gasoline.”
Robert Winslow, a native of Blue Springs, Nebraska, was aboard the destroyer USS Helm, the only ship underway that morning when the attack commenced. Winslow manned a machine gun. Amid the chaos and carnage, the Helm headed to the open sea as the crew opened fire on attack aircraft and a Japanese mini-submarine. The Helm survived the onslaught. “The Lord was with us, that’s all,” Winslow later recalled.
Ed Guthrie, of Omaha, was an electrician’s mate 2nd class on the USS Whitney, a destroyer tender. “We were anchored in the harbor and had destroyers on both sides of us,” he later recalled. “You could feel the explosion from the Arizona all over the harbor.” The Japanese pilots, he said, “were flying so low you could see the smiles on their faces and their white scarves.”
In all, the Japanese attack left about 2,400 Americans killed and another 1,200 injured. More than 30 ships and hundreds of airplanes were destroyed or damaged. Years of terrible fighting lay ahead, as Americans learned of far-away locales including Guadalcanal, Iwo Jima, Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
In the decades since, our two nations have moved toward close friendship. Omaha has had a sister city relationship with Shizuoka, Japan, since 1965. In 2015, delegations visited each other’s city, marking the strength of their connection on its 50th anniversary.
In 2016, Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, paid respects at the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. Standing beside then-President Barack Obama, the Japanese leader stated his hope that future generations would come to see postwar Pearl Harbor as an important “symbol of reconciliation” between two former foes. “We will spare no efforts to continue our endeavors to make that wish a reality,” Abe said.
Our two nations have come far since the events of Dec. 7, 1941. It’s fitting that we move forward together now, in friendship.
