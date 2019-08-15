Some 62% of cars sold in the U.S. last year had keyless ignitions. It’s imperative to maximize public safety so such vehicles automatically shut off if mistakenly left running in closed garages, to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. This concern also shows the importance of carbon monoxide alarms in homes, where faulty furnaces can be the cause of preventable deaths.
Sharon Shore, a Bellevue resident, lost her parents, Thomas and Ann MacKinnon, in June due to such danger. She is pressing for Congress to pass federal legislation to require an automatic shutoff. U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska’s 1st District, is cosponsoring the bill. If the auto industry as a whole fails to make an absolute commitment to implement automatic shutoffs, passage of the legislation is warranted.
