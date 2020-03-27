Long-term civic success doesn’t just happen. It requires community vision, sound planning and collaboration. As the Omaha area moves toward the 1 million mark in population in the next few years, our area will need to meet those tests.
The eight-county Omaha metro area had an estimated population of 949,442 in July 2019, the Census Bureau reports. At the present rate of growth, our area should hit the 1 million sometime in 2025, according to David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Reaching that population threshold will be a plus in terms of marketing our area, economic development specialists emphasize. Although the virus emergency has placed so many events on hold for the time being, Omaha is well-positioned for the long term to build on its proven success as a capable host for major sports events such as the College World Series, the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, the NCAA Midwest Regional basketball semifinals and the Equestrian World Cup Finals.
The Omaha area can point to major hometown corporate players such as Fortune 500 firms Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific, Peter Kiewit Sons Inc. and Mutual of Omaha, as well as Fortune 1000 companies Valmont Industries, Green Plains Inc., West Corp. and Werner Enterprises. Omaha’s economic vitality and population growth have spurred steady growth at Eppley Airfield, whose number of nonstop flights has gone from 17 in 2009 to 34 now. Omaha’s airport now has nonstop flights to five West Coast cities, compared with none in 2013.
Our area is fortunate to have Metropolitan Community College, an energetic institution that works well with business and the trades to develop top-flight training facilities.
At the same time, our metro area needs to meet key challenges if it’s to maximize its positive opportunities and avoid being saddled with heavy burdens due to a lack of vision or mismanagement.
Among the key requirements the Omaha area needs to meet in coming years:
» Cultivate and emphasize a welcoming atmosphere for people of all backgrounds.
» Promote an economic environment that nurtures entrepreneurship and value-added, high-wage sectors.
» Make sure that the needs of Omaha’s urban core aren’t forgotten. This means promoting infill residential and commercial development as well as economic opportunity for all residents.
» Have a well-supported, forward-looking public education system geared to 21st-century needs.
» Adopt sound long-range transportation planning that provides balanced options, with needed investments in road maintenance as well as an increased focus on mass public transportation.
Our area is well-positioned in many ways for future prosperity, but it’s imperative that we meet these challenges to have full success.
