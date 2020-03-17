The coronavirus has turned everyday life upside-down in many ways. Amid this uncertainty, it’s important to make protection of our elderly population a priority.
As COVID-19 medical data from other countries have shown, senior-age residents generally are at greatest risk in terms of the seriousness of debilitation as well as fatalities. Health officials urge those 60 and over to take particular care in minimizing exposure.
The number of seniors across the Midlands is considerable. More than 320,000 Nebraskans are age 60 or older. In Iowa, the number exceeds 683,000.
Here is a sampling of recommendations public health officials give for the elderly in the wake of the current situation:
» Proper hygiene for those around them. Social contacts unfortunately need to be limited. Still, in Omaha, almost one in four households includes someone 65 or older, and the familiar recommendations about hand washing and so on certainly apply to interactions with seniors. Home health aides have a particular responsibility in this regard.
This effort can be challenging in many households, no question. In Nebraska, more than 9,300 grandparents are the householders responsible for their grandchildren living with them. In Omaha, the figure tops 2,200. In Iowa, nearly 13,000 children are cared for by their grandparents.
» Limit outside trips. One of the biggest helps younger relatives or friends can provide is to run errands for elderly Midlanders. At present, a half-hour stay inside a store unfortunately can raise significant risk of exposure for senior-age individuals.
Doctor’s appointments obviously are important, but some experts recommend that non-essential visits be canceled. It’s best to consult with one’s physician for an individual’s specific situations.
» Be attentive to regular healthy habits. Maintaining positive habits such as sufficient sleep, healthful eating and exercise can help seniors cope against possible illness.
» Help reduce social isolation. One of the frustrations in the current situation is that it’s best for seniors to isolate themselves, but such isolation can create stress and frustration harmful to mental health. More than 38% of Nebraska women ages 65 and up live alone; for men, the figure is 21%. In Iowa, nearly 45% of those 65 and older live by themselves. So, phone and social media contact is important.
Staying in touch with these seniors, and offering expressions of love and support, can have immense value in these difficult times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.