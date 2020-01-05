The Nebraska Legislature opens its 2020 session on Wednesday, and it’s called a “short” session for good reason. The sixty days lawmakers will have for hearings and debate may seem like a large amount, but in reality, senators will likely find themselves pinched for time in meeting their obligations.
The two central issues that lawmakers face — property tax relief and a much-needed business incentives revamp — will involve sharp disagreement and much debate time. It’s vital that lawmakers find consensus on both issues. The Legislature has kicked the can down the road for far too long on overall property tax legislation. And the business incentives legislation by State Sen. Mark Kolterman of Seward is well crafted and deserving of passage, not least since the current incentives law, Nebraska Advantage, expires at the end of this year.
The session will feature many more issues, of course. Among the most important will be major additional aid to schools to enable a measure of property tax relief; urban and rural interests will likely collide over how to allocate the school funds, and senators will need to avoid stalemate. Also on the to-do list: Debating and approving steps to help address Nebraska’s state prison woes. Setting the general policy to guide the state’s facilities for juvenile offenders. And agreeing on a responsible procedure for the Legislature to handle its redistricting duties next year.
For the Legislature to stay on track and achieve success, Speaker Jim Scheer and other senior members need to assert strong leadership, keeping debate focused and promoting constructive negotiation to achieve final resolution. Key lawmakers on the tax and business incentive bills need to be energetically engaged with colleagues to remove roadblocks. Filibusters are likely, but in the end, these bills — adjusted with practical amendments as needed — must make it across the finish line.
A key ingredient for overall success this session must be a culture of professionalism by state senators. The Legislature in recent years has fallen into bad habits at times, with displays of petty game playing, petulance on the microphone, “gotcha” rhetoric in committee hearings and floor debate, and individual soreheadedness after losing a vote.
The proper antidote is responsible adult behavior: active engagement in debate and negotiations, dutiful work in committee, an openness to reasonable compromise and a focus on policy rather than politics and personalities.
This session unfortunately will be the last one for some of the Legislature’s skilled bridge-builders, due to term limits. These senior lawmakers have defended the Legislature’s processes against game playing by self-serving senators and have worked with colleagues across lines of party and philosophy to help committees function properly and bills to be debated responsibly.
Senators who are continuing their service past this current session need to learn from such positive examples, to keep the Legislature on a constructive course into the future. That achievement, plus passage of key legislation, must be the central aims of the 2020 short session.
