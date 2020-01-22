Every 10 years, the Nebraska Legislature undertakes its redistricting duties. Past experience shows that even in the officially nonpartisan Legislature, redrawing the state’s political maps can spur fierce partisan struggles. State senators this session can help the process by debating and deciding on general principles to channel the process in a more constructive direction next year.
It would be naive to think that Nebraska can completely shelter its redistricting process from partisan skirmishing. Still, the process a decade ago was particularly tense, and an effort to place the 2021 process on a less contentious path is worth exploring. “We were at our partisan worst,” State Sen. Bill Avery, the then-chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, said of the 2011 experience. “It was bitter, it was divisive, it was highly partisan.”
Lawmakers maneuvered in redrawing not only the state’s congressional districts and 49 state legislative districts but also the political boundaries for the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, Public Service Commission and State Board of Education.
The Nebraska Constitution commendably sets out several sensible redistricting requirements. Districts must be nearly equal in population, to conform with the one person, one vote constitutional principle that votes carry generally equal weight. When the U.S. Supreme Court insisted on that principle in the 1960s, Nebraska was compelled in 1965 to redraw the Legislature’s political boundaries for the first time since the 1930s, boosting the number of urban seats in Lincoln.
In addition, the state Constitution says, political districts should be generally compact and follow county lines as much as possible. In the 1990s, Madison County sued and won after it was split between two state legislative districts. The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that a county with a population sufficient to constitute a single legislative district must be kept whole. But counties can still be split in certain instances. In another lawsuit from the 1990s, residents in Sheridan County lost their legal fight to keep their county whole.
The question before the Legislature now is what additional guideposts could be adopted for the 2021 redistricting process. Suggested examples include ignoring political affiliation of voters, ignoring past voting data and placing two incumbents in a redrawn districts. Some independent redistricting commissions, as in Iowa, use such principles.
It’s difficult to see how another proposed guideline — to ignore racial considerations in redrawing a district — is workable, since federal civil rights law requires the creation of “majority-minority” districts when certain standards are met. An example of such a district in Nebraska is the Legislature’s District 11 encompassing much of north Omaha and represented by State Sen. Ernie Chambers.
The Legislature’s need to redraw state legislative districts in low-population rural regions proves especially difficult and painful. One proposal this session would increase the number of seats in the Legislature to 50; another would boost it to 55, up from the current 49. The general aim is to reduce the need to enlarge the districts in western Nebraska. The hearings can spell out the specific ramifications. The bottom line, though, is that no matter how many seats the Legislature has, the one person, one vote principle means that the number of urban seats will continue to grow, given the state’s demographic trends.
Can the Legislature adopt guidelines to set its redistricting chores on a less divisive course next year? It’s worth a debate this session to explore the possibilities.
