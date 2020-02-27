Gun rights advocates are fully entitled to argue their case during committee hearings at the Nebraska Capitol. The room for debate on gun issues is considerable. But hearings last week made clear the need for the Legislature to prohibit the open carrying of firearms at the Capitol.
The sight of two men holding semiautomatic weapons during a volatile hearing about guns issues understandably spurred surprise and concern. One senior state senator has refused to attend any future hearings in which firearms are openly displayed.
Speaker Jim Scheer, in a public statement, struck the proper balance. Proponents of gun rights deserve full opportunity to advance their views to lawmakers, but the open carrying of firearms at the Capitol is a separate question.
A ban on open carry at the seat of Nebraska government is needed. Lawmakers shouldn’t dawdle in taking that sensible action.
One of the common and encouraging sights at the Capitol is the groups of schoolchildren who regularly visit. Allowing private citizens to openly carry firearms, not least semi-autonomic weapons, while passing those schoolchildren in the Capitol hallways or in the Rotunda raises the prospect of traumatizing the children and their teachers and angering parents and grandparents.
Some will note that a good number of Nebraska children grow up around guns and understand their proper use. That’s certainly correct. But many other children don’t grow up with that experience. Above all, in this age of horrendous mass school shootings, many children are understandably fearful of such danger. Regardless of how non-threatening in intent an individual openly carrying a firearm at the Capitol might be, the Legislature’s leaders must act to prohibit such interaction at the seat of Nebraska government.
Nebraska law, after all, already bans the open carrying of firearms on school grounds and at school-sponsored events. Applying that same prohibition at the Capitol would be a responsible step that poses no undue burden on gun rights advocates. The Legislature must act now.
