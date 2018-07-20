The Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution says that conversations between a defendant and his or her defense attorney are privileged. Criminal prosecution is jeopardized, in other words, if those conversations are heard by law enforcement personnel, who need to take special care to avoid that complication.
Unfortunately, Nebraska judges have had to render decisions on such problem situations at least four times in recent years, The World-Herald has found.
Reporter Joe Duggan recently wrote about the latest example: Attorney-client phone conversations involving a brutal rape case in Webster County were recorded and ended up in the hands of authorities. A judge is to decide whether a sheriff’s sergeant listened to any of the conversations.
If the judge finds that attorney-client privilege was violated, it’s possible the sexual assault charges — carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years to life in prison — could be dismissed.
Chief Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Melanie Young, president of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association, told Duggan that she didn’t think the problem was common in Nebraska but that as a preventive step, “it’s certainly something that needs to be fixed.”
The law does allow law enforcement monitoring of jailhouse conversations between defendants and their friends and families. Those conversations, in fact, can be submitted as evidence. But, as noted, law enforcement lacks the legal authority to access attorney-client conversations.
Some county jails commendably help prevent problems by putting safeguards in their phone systems. The digital phone system for the Douglas County Jail automatically prevents the recording of attorney-client calls, as long as the defense lawyer’s phone number is programmed in, notes Mark Foxall, director of the county Department of Corrections.
These recent cases show the need for law enforcement agencies to make sure their personnel are instructed on attorney-client privilege with the thoroughness the topic deserves, for everyone’s best interest — that of defendants, crime victims, society and law enforcement itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.