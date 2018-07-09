The head of the Nebraska Crime Commission has sent the right message to law enforcement officers across the state: Don’t abuse the privilege of accessing the state crime database.
The warning by Darrell Fisher, the commission’s executive director, to use the database for official purposes only, came after a lawsuit alleged that three Panhandle law enforcement officials had harassed and intimidated two Crime Commission employees, Lisa Stamm and Vanessa Humaran.
The commission had denied grant funding for a long-running Panhandle drug task force in which the three — Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jenson, Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman — participated.
U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf last month dismissed the lawsuit, saying that the allegations weren’t sufficient to show that the Crime Commission employees’ civil rights or privacy had been violated. Two special prosecutors appointed to review whether any laws had been broken declined to file criminal charges.
Stamm and Humaran alleged that the harassment included calls to their homes calling them “cop haters” and an attempt to get the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office to investigate one employee over a private Facebook post about the use of medicinal marijuana.
Fisher said the commission found that Jenson and Spencer had misused the database. They remain suspended from using the information system. According to audit records, Spencer used a city computer twice in 2016 to look up Humaran on the system, and Jenson looked up Stamm’s records in June 2017.
The Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System includes prison records, fingerprints and pending arrest warrants and is widely used in criminal investigations and criminal-charging decisions.
The lesson for law enforcement officials, just as with the Nebraska State Patrol in regard to its problem behavior under its previous superintendent, is this: They have an absolute duty to carry out their job professionally and responsibly at all times. They must not let anger cloud their judgment. They must never resort to harassment. As officers of the law, they must set the right example for the public.
The Crime Commission has worked to give agencies fuller instruction about the rules and requirements for using the database. It’s too bad the commission has to remind law enforcement professionals how to do their job properly, but that’s what happens in the wake of a troubling situation like this.
