It’s a trauma whenever a young person goes missing. For Nebraska’s Native American community, it can bring added pain. That’s because law enforcement agencies often fail to coordinate on investigations for such cases. Agencies also lack a uniform reporting system for data-sharing.
A new initiative, prodded by the Nebraska Legislature, offers hope. Law enforcement and other agencies must use this opportunity to build strong, effective relationships. Constructing a standardized reporting system also is a must, to ensure that these cases receive the proper level of attention and commitment.
In this new initiative, the Nebraska State Patrol worked with a wide range of tribal, local and federal agencies over the past year to collect information on missing Native American adults and youths, under legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the Legislature’s only Native American member.
Boys age 17 or younger account for 73.3% of all Native American missing persons in Nebraska, the State Patrol reported last week in releasing its findings. In fact, across all racial demographics, 59.6% of Nebraska missing persons are boys age 17 or younger.
In preparing the report, the State Patrol held listening sessions in Nebraska’s Native American communities. Citizens and advocates described the underlying factors for missing persons cases in their communities, including domestic violence, substance use, mental health challenges, lack of affordable housing and poverty. Distrust of the current system leads some women not to report domestic violence because they fear the state will remove their child, the patrol was told.
Officials acknowledge that the process thus far is only a first step, but it does set the stage for improvement. The patrol will work with the Nebraska Crime Commission to develop a standard operating procedure for handling missing persons cases. And the process over the past year has helped agencies begin to understand how they can work constructively together.
All Nebraskans, regardless of ethnic background, deserve the utmost commitment of law enforcement to provide justice. Through this new initiative, the patrol and other agencies must work to see to it that they fully meet that obligation.
