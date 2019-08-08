Methamphetamine brings enormous heartache to Americans. Law enforcement agencies deserve a salute for their work on the issue. The Nebraska State Patrol recently carried out meth-related arrests in Scottsbluff, and in an Interstate 80 traffic stop seized 16 pounds of meth, three loaded handguns and a total of more than $500,000 in illegal drugs.
In South Omaha, a collaborative law enforcement investigation led to the arrests of eight people and the seizure of six pounds of meth and three weapons. This is dangerous, important work by law enforcement.
