Some 230 languages around the world disappeared between 1950 and 2010, National Geographic recently reported, and a third of the world’s languages have fewer than 1,000 speakers left. It’s encouraging, then, that the Omaha Tribe has developed education programs at the K-12 and community college levels to help preserve the Omahas’ tribal language. Omaha-based filmmaker Brigitte Timmerman has helped the cause with her new documentary, “The Omaha Speaking.” These laudable, forward-looking steps can help carry the tribe’s heritage far into the future.
