Our country rightly paused last week to honor the service of America’s Korean War veterans and to note our continuing interest in helping protect a democratic South Korea.
Fighting in the Korean War came to a halt 65 years ago, when negotiations finally yielded an armistice that halted hostilities, created the Demilitarized Zone and separated the Korean Peninsula into a north-south division. The conflict, which included some of the American military’s most desperate battles and most inspiring demonstrations of heroism, took the lives of 36,000 Americans.
Among the dead was Marine Pfc. Edward “Babe” Gomez of Omaha, a graduate of Omaha Central High School. During combat on Sept. 14, 1951, Gomez fell on a grenade to save his fellow Marines. He “gallantly gave his life for his country,” reads the Medal of Honor citation signed by President Harry Truman and awarded posthumously to Gomez.
During a ceremony Friday with Gov. Pete Ricketts at the Nebraska State Capitol, South Korea’s deputy consul general in Chicago, Donghan Yang, presented “Ambassador of Peace” medals to Korean War veterans and to the families of those who had died or could not be there.
“Sixty-eight years ago, U.S. soldiers were sent to fight in a country they didn’t know, for a people they’d never met,” the Korean representative said. “The Korean people will remember the courage and sacrifice of the U.S. soldiers forever.” Ricketts told the gathering of about 70 Korean War veterans: “We’re here to tell you ... that your sacrifices are remembered, and honored.”
Less than a week before the 65th anniversary of the armistice, Sun-Ha Lim, a former two-star general in the South Korean Army, died in Omaha. As The World-Herald’s Mike Kelly reported, Lim once advised Gen. Douglas MacArthur about wartime conditions on the Korean Peninsula. Lim commanded the 3rd Republic of Korea Division in the final battle of the Korean War. He later married Sandra Krajicek, a graduate of Omaha South High School and Omaha University. President Dwight Eisenhower awarded him the Legion of Merit Command Degree, the highest military honor given to foreigners.
Veterans of the Korean War and their loves ones need have no doubt that the fight those many decades ago to preserve freedom for Koreans was worth it. Just look at the enormous contrast between the two Koreas.
South Korea’s economy, based on market principles and business innovation, churns out a robust annual output of $1.9 trillion — larger than that of Spain or Canada. North Korea’s annual output? Only $28 billion. South Korea is Nebraska’s fifth-largest overseas market, buying about $517 million worth of Nebraska goods annually.
North Korea remains in the grip of its eccentric dictator, Kim Jong Un, while South Korea is a vigorous democracy allowing free-wheeling political debate. Park Geun-hye, a former South Korean president, is in prison, sentenced to a total of 32 years on a range of corruption charges. That’s a striking illustration of the rule of law.
On the 65th anniversary of the armistice, by no means should the Korean War be forgotten. Let’s remember and honor it for the accomplishment it was — a laudable campaign that has allowed generations of Koreans to prosper and live in freedom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.