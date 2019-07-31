Sixty-six years after an armistice ended the fighting in the Korean War, it’s encouraging to see how the achievement by American forces continues to be remembered and honored. A ceremony last week at the State Capitol in Lincoln provided a fitting salute.
“While the Korean War is often referred to as ‘the Forgotten War,’ ” Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “today’s ceremony demonstrates that Nebraskans remember and appreciate the sacrifices of our Korean War veterans.” The event was part of National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day, a national day of recognition established in 1998.
The ceremony at the Capitol was “about remembering those who served in the Korean War, honoring the 59 Nebraskans who remain unaccounted for, and recognizing the Korean War veterans who are still with us today,” said John Hilgert, director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Their bravery and sacrifices are not forgotten, and will not be forgotten.”
More than 37,000 U.S. military service members were killed during the conflict, including 318 Nebraskans and 508 Iowans. To date, 59 Nebraskans and 132 Iowans are unaccounted for, according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency is doing impressive work to identify long-missing service members from our nation’s military conflicts, including the Korean War. The agency’s laboratories are at Offutt Air Force Base and in Honolulu, Hawaii. The agency plans to disinter and try to identify the more than 500 Korean War “unknowns” buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, The World-Herald’s Steve Liewer reports.
Governments in 46 countries, including Russia and China, have cooperated with the agency to search for American MIAs. Only one country has refused to participate: North Korea. About 5,300 service members are missing in that country. Among them is Earl Stiles of Council Bluffs, who died in a prison camp near the Chinese border after being captured in 1950, during the Chosin Reservoir campaign.
Army Cpl. Albert E. “Buddy” Mills, killed in July 1950, a week after his 20th birthday, was one of the Korean War service members identified by the agency last year. In November, his remains were returned to his native Texas for burial. Accompanying him was Marine Cpl. Kenneth Henson, assigned to Offutt. Mills was the great-uncle of Henson’s wife.
The process of bringing a recently identified service member home for reburial was “something I never had to think about before,” Henson said. “There was a lot of respect and dignity behind it, and I appreciated that.”
Veterans of the Korean War can take pride that their service helped put South Korea on the path to become a free country. South Korea is a vigorous democracy that upholds the rule of law. One of its former presidents, in fact, is serving time in prison on corruption charges. The country’s economy is the 12th largest in the world, according to the World Bank. The people of North Korea, in contrast, are burdened by an underdeveloped economy and a government run by a reckless tyrant.
The Korean War was an eminently just cause. More than six decades later, the service and sacrifices by our forces are rightly honored.
