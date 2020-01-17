Julie Rogers (copy) (copy)

Julie Rogers

State senators have made a sound choice in selecting Julie Rogers as the Nebraska Legislature’s new ombudsman. In that role, Rogers will oversee investigations into state government operations in response to Nebraskans’ complaints. Rogers demonstrated her competence as the state inspector general for child welfare. In heading the Ombudsman’s Office, she is well qualified to ensure proper accountability for Nebraska state government.

