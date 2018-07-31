U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf, now in senior status on the bench, has long made clear that he’s a man of strong views. He has waded again into controversy by firing off pointed comments regarding sexual harassment policies and the federal judiciary.
In a recent tweet, he criticized a group of current and former female law clerks urging certain changes for the judiciary’s sexual harassment policies, saying the group was pursuing a “New Spanish Inquisition by SJWs (social justice warriors).”
In a later blog post, he questioned why the law clerks should be allowed to participate in the process more than other stakeholders.
He also asked why more investigation is needed into the alleged actions of a federal judge with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, who resigned amid sexual harassment allegations. Kopf acknowledged criticisms that his tweet and subsequent responses “lacked nuance” and “were inartful.”
A judge should always be mindful to display a responsible-minded temperament. A judge also should tread carefully in commenting on sexual harassment policies for the judiciary itself, so as not to be interpreted as minimizing the issue.
Perhaps Kopf will continue his outspoken ways. If so, he needs to understand that the more he indulges in his fulminations while serving on the bench, the more he risks undercutting the public’s respect for the courts in general.
It seems that more and more people find the judge refreshing and candidly on the mark.
Last year I had the privalage of being on a jury in judge Kopf's court. Over two weeks He was amazing, thoughtful and gracious and treated us all with respect and coutesy.
He also educated us as to how the judicial system worked without being condecending. A remarkable man we are lucky to have on the bench.
