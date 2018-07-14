Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide initiative to boost Nebraska’s long-term economic prospects and quality of life, has named State Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion as its first executive director. Smith is a commendable choice. In the Legislature, he displayed strong economic understanding and a dedication to maximize the state’s private-sector opportunities. Later this year, groups of Blueprint Nebraska leaders will host public forums in 30-plus communities so Nebraskans from all walks of life can share their views on the state’s needs. The University of Nebraska is providing important research support. It’s a worthy effort.
