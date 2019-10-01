New trade-related announcements offer a measure of encouragement to the Midlands agricultural sector, which has been hard hit this year by export woes, anemic prices and horrendous weather. Still, big uncertainties remain on the trade front regarding China as well as a new North American trade pact.
On the positive side, Japan has signed a preliminary trade agreement that will end the major price disadvantages U.S. ag producers have faced against foreign competitors. Essentially, the U.S. will face the same tariff levels as members of the trans-Pacific trade agreement from which the Trump administration withdrew in 2017. For example, the new U.S.-Japan pact means U.S. beef producers will no longer face a steep 38.5% tariff in Japan while Australia and New Zealand market their beef exports for far less.
Midlands producers have a particular interest in achieving these reduced tariff rates. Japan is Nebraska’s largest overseas market for beef, pork and eggs. It is Nebraska’s fourth largest export market overall and third largest for Iowa.
It was encouraging that in the new agreement, the Trump administration stepped back from imposing heavy tariffs on Japanese auto exports on national security grounds. It would be irresponsible for our country to try to short-circuit a key ally’s legitimate overseas sales by distorting the definition of national security.
In addition, Taiwan has given a thumb’s up to increased purchases of U.S. ag products — more than $2.1 billion in U.S. soybeans, corn and distillers grains. The Nebraska corn and soybeans boards signed letters of intent with Taiwanese firms. Such agreements in the past have meant millions of dollars in sales, according to the Governor’s Office.
Major challenges remain. Although China has reopened its immense market a smidgen to modest purchases of U.S. soybeans, there’s no resolution in sight to the Trump administration’s longstanding trade tensions with Beijing. That places a huge question mark over how much Chinese market share U.S. producers can regain from foreign competitors when and if our two countries finally reach agreement.
Plus, the Trump administration and House Democratic negotiators say they have a good ways to go in resolving their differences on tweaks to the new trade agreement for the U.S., Mexico and Canada. This ongoing delay threatens to push congressional consideration of the agreement into next year, adding to the ag sector’s uncertainties.
The proposed North American trade agreement offers significant pluses. It would maintain the existing free trade benefits under NAFTA and make various improvements. It would address e-commerce for the first time, safeguard intellectual property and enable customs efficiencies. The three countries have agreed on the highest-quality sanitary assurance for agricultural exports.
The recent trade advances are notable, but it’s imperative to get the North American agreement finalized and progress with China finally achieved.
