History, it’s true, consists of big-picture events — wars, landmark presidential actions, key congressional debates and so on. But understanding the past also includes matters far closer to home. Those matters, called social history, tell the stories of our everyday lives.
Those close-to-home happenings may not be as consequential as grand political and military events, but they do provide a fuller understanding of a country and its people — their customs, habits, values.
The World-Herald as well as archivists at the University of Nebraska at Omaha are reaching out to the public now, asking for information on how people are coping with the current emergency.
Nebraskans can share their stories — of fear but also of hope, of disappointment but also of determination — at https://www2.dataomaha.com/coronavirus/
At UNO, archivists Claire du Laney and Lori Schwartz encourage local residents to contact them at 402-554-6046 or unoasc@unomaha.edu to share information and materials.
“We want to document local folks’ experiences in living through these times,” says Amy Schindler, director of archives and special collections at Omaha Libraries. “We want to document it in the moment it’s happening.”
A look back at when Americans were thrust into past times of tumult and stress can have particular importance, because it can reveal a people’s character and resilience.
Decades from now, people will surely look back to see how Nebraskans reacted to and coped with the coronavirus emergency that has struck us with such terrible fierceness. They not only will look to the decisions by government leaders and the actions of our medical community and other institutions.
They’ll also want to know how everyday Nebraskans responded in the midst of such tremendous disruption and uncertainty.
How, for example, did children pursue their school lessons? What techniques did teachers use, via Internet interactions, to help students?
What was life like for families at home in such unaccustomed self-isolation? What creative pursuits did adults and children dream up to inject some needed relief and levity into such a hard time?
In what ways did people offer reassurance and show affection for distant loved ones, especially the elderly or those in ill health?
How did people deal with anxiety, frustration or loss?
These are only a few of the countless facets of life during our current times, of course. Helping The World-Herald and UNO keep a record of our present days will one day have great importance for the generations who will follow us.
