Twelve bats have tested positive for rabies in Nebraska this year, including in the Omaha area, and it’s important to take the potential public health threat seriously. Bats can get into homes and apartments. They can interact with pets.
The creatures are at peak activity this time of year. If a bat enters your living space, call your local animal control agency to report and remove it, health officials recommend. And keep vaccinations up to date for pets. There’s no need to trifle with a potential threat like rabies.
