A big brown bat is held by Laura Stastny, just before the release of rehabilitated bats back into the wild after hibernation during the fifth annual Nebraska Wild Life Rehab Inc., at the Joslyn Art Museum April 21, 2014.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD

Twelve bats have tested positive for rabies in Nebraska this year, including in the Omaha area, and it’s important to take the potential public health threat seriously. Bats can get into homes and apartments. They can interact with pets.

The creatures are at peak activity this time of year. If a bat enters your living space, call your local animal control agency to report and remove it, health officials recommend. And keep vaccinations up to date for pets. There’s no need to trifle with a potential threat like rabies.

