The U.S. military operations in Iraq earlier this century depended greatly on Iraqis who volunteered to serve as interpreters. Their help saved lives of U.S. service personnel in countless instances during the course of the fighting. Our country has an obligation to allow entry of these former interpreters, if they pass proper vetting, when they request a visa to come here.
Iraq remains plagued, after all, by radicals who show no hesitation to kill former interpreters and their families. One of the tragedies in Iraq is how such destructive forces continue to seek out, for harm, Iraqis who have attempted to build a free, forward-looking country.
This danger forced one former interpreter, who uses the pseudonym Ted for his safety, to leave Iraq. It was only through the determination of Omahan Ben Wormington, who served three tours in Iraq with the Marines and worked with Ted there, that bureaucratic red tape was finally cleared for Ted’s entry. He arrived this month at Eppley Airfield and was greeted warmly by Wormington.
“They serve with the troops, they take enormous risks, exposing themselves and their family to persecution,” Wormington told The World-Herald’s Jessica Wade. “Now that we’re gone, there’s no one there to protect them, and they just have to live in hiding completely, live on the run or create another narrative for their life.”
Since the war’s end, the U.S. government has admitted about 47,000 Iraqis who worked with the U.S. military effort in their country, according to the State Department. Still, the bureaucratic delays have been considerable and frustrating in many individual cases, such as Ted’s. The number of former Iraqi interpreters admitted to the U.S. has dropped from 325 in fiscal 2016 to only two during fiscal 2018.
“The delays are on both sides,” Wormington says, “but they’ve been caused by the poor planning, administration and execution of this program.”
All Iraqis seeking entry to the U.S. must be properly vetted for security considerations, and that can take time. But it’s also important to clear the type of unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles that blocked Ted’s entry for years.
Just as our country must remember and thank our service personnel for their honorable service, the same goes for these Iraqis who provided help when we needed it.
